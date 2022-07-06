CID Files Chargesheet In Nagaon Firing Case

- Advertisement -

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, July 5: The Assam police’s criminal investigation department on Tuesday filed a chargesheet in the Nagaon firing incident case before the court of judicial magistrate, Nagaon against accused police officer sub inspector (AB) Pradip Bania of Nagaon district executive force under section 326/307/506 IPC read with section 98(a)/99(3)/99(5) of the Assam Police Act, 2007 for his complicity in the offence.

Notably, on the evening of January 22, 2022, a firing incident occurred at Kachalukhowa in Nagaon in which one Kirti Kamal Bora of Kachalukhowa was injured grievously and admitted at the Gauhati Medical College and Hospital for treatment. In this regard, a case was registered at Nagaon Sadar police station vide case No. 139/2022 under section 341/294/326/307/506 IPC read with 25 (I-A) of Arms Act, based on the FIR lodged by Nil Kamal Borah, the father of the injured victim. Accordingly, the case was investigated by the criminal investigation department of the Assam police.

Another case vide Nagaon Sadar police station case No. 130/2022 under section 294/325/353/307 IPC read with section 21(a)/29 of NDPS Act, was registered on the basis of the FIR lodged by sub inspector (AB) Pradip Bania against the injured victim Kirti Kamal Bania and Zakir Hussain of Nagaon with the allegation of recovery of drugs from the possession of the injured victim. The said case was also investigated by the criminal investigation department. On completion of the investigation, the case was returned in the final report vide Nagaon police station FR No. 866/2022.