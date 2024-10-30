Closure order looms over illegal schools in Dalgaon

HT Correspondent

DALGAON, Oct 29: In a significant move, the Dalgaon Block Education Office has issued closure notices to two schools—No 2 Mazgaon Abul Kalam Model Academy and No 5 Sunrise Academy—over alleged violations of government regulations. Acting on the district commissioner’s directive (No SSA/DA/TT/QSE/618), dated August 9, 2024, the authorities have sparked concern among numerous unauthorised institutions operating in the region.

- Advertisement -

Hundreds of schools in Dalgaon are reportedly running without the mandatory U-Dise code, a unique identifier required by educational regulations. These schools lack formal permissions from the education authorities, raising questions about their legitimacy.

Block elementary education officer Pabitra Tamuli has not disclosed the total number of schools operating without legal clearance or how many have received closure notices so far. However, the impending crackdown has cast uncertainty over the future of these institutions.

As the authorities weigh further action, a pressing question remains: Will they enforce stringent regulations and shut down all illegal schools, or will the current situation persist?