CM calls for unified development vision to propel Barak Valley growth

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, June 10: To accelerate development across the Barak Valley region, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday convened a high-level meeting with state ministers, MLAs and senior officials of the Barak Valley Development Department at his Lok Sewa Bhawan office, according to an official statement.

Emphasising the social, economic and strategic significance of the valley, Sarma called for a unified development vision to ensure balanced growth across the three districts of Cachar, Hailakandi and Karimganj.

He urged all stakeholders to coordinate closely in order to fast-track ongoing projects and see them through to early completion.

“Government is envisaging initiatives that will equally benefit the people of all three districts,” Sarma said, stressing the need for collaborative planning and implementation of schemes with far-reaching impact.

Highlighting welfare measures for residents and students, the Chief Minister announced plans to establish Barak Valley Bhawans in New Delhi and Kolkata.

He further directed the development department to organise a Barak Cultural Festival and a Barak Sports Festival, tapping into the region’s rich cultural heritage and the sporting talents of its youth.

On the healthcare front, Sarma instructed that MRI facilities be installed in all civil hospitals across the Valley’s districts to enhance medical services.

The meeting was attended by guardian minister of Cachar Jayanta Mallabaruah; minister for food, civil supplies and consumer affairs Kaushik Rai; minister for veterinary and animal husbandry Krishnendu Paul; MLAs from the Barak Valley; principal secretary to the chief minister K K Dwivedi; and secretary of the Barak Valley Development Department Adil Khan, among other senior officials.