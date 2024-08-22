CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Defends Smart Meter Initiative

HT Digital

August 22, Thursday: In a Facebook Live session, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma strongly defended the state’s smart meter initiative, addressing concerns about potential financial exploitation. He emphasized that a government providing Orunodoy benefits to 42 lakh people and free medical insurance to 90 lakh citizens has no intention of looting money under the guise of smart meter implementation.

- Advertisement -

The CM urged residents to scrutinize their electricity bills from July and August this year and compare them with those from the same months in the previous year. He confidently asserted that such comparisons would dispel any doubts regarding the fairness and transparency of the smart meter system.

The statement, highlighted in a tweet by journalist Atanu Bhuyan, aims to reassure the public and maintain trust in the government’s initiatives, emphasizing its commitment to the welfare of the state’s citizens.