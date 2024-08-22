27 C
Guwahati
Thursday, August 22, 2024
type here...

CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Defends Smart Meter Initiative

CM Himanta Biswa Sarma assures that the Assam government, which supports millions through Orunodoy and medical insurance schemes, is committed to transparency in smart meter implementation.

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Digital

August 22, Thursday: In a Facebook Live session, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma strongly defended the state’s smart meter initiative, addressing concerns about potential financial exploitation. He emphasized that a government providing Orunodoy benefits to 42 lakh people and free medical insurance to 90 lakh citizens has no intention of looting money under the guise of smart meter implementation.

- Advertisement -

The CM urged residents to scrutinize their electricity bills from July and August this year and compare them with those from the same months in the previous year. He confidently asserted that such comparisons would dispel any doubts regarding the fairness and transparency of the smart meter system.

The statement, highlighted in a tweet by journalist Atanu Bhuyan, aims to reassure the public and maintain trust in the government’s initiatives, emphasizing its commitment to the welfare of the state’s citizens.

- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

AR Rahman unveils ‘Le Musk’ soundtrack, says music is heartbeat of...

The Hills Times -