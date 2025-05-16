CM Himanta Biswa Sarma reviews thermal power plant site in Bilasipara

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, May 15: In a significant step towards advancing Assam’s energy and healthcare infrastructure, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, accompanied by Power Minister Prasanta Phukan, visited multiple project sites in Dhubri and Goalpara districts on Thursday.

The visits included an inspection of the proposed thermal power plant site at Chirakuta Charuwa Bakra in Bilasipara and a review of the planned medical college, hospital, and Energy Park in Goalpara.

According to an official statement, the Chief Minister’s visit to Bilasipara focused on assessing the viability of the proposed thermal power plant, a key initiative under the state’s long-term energy strategy. The site, located approximately eight kilometres from Bilasipara railway station, spans an area of 3,300 bighas, 2 kathas, and 15 lechas.

During the inspection, CM Sarma was accompanied by Power Minister Phukan, Dhubri Deputy Commissioner Dibakar Nath, and senior officials of the Power Department. He instructed the district administration to initiate necessary developmental measures to prepare the site for the implementation of the project.

These include the construction of approach roads and other essential infrastructure to ensure the smooth execution of the thermal power plant.

The Chief Minister also addressed the issue of land acquisition and potential displacement of families due to the project.

He assured that any families affected would be rehabilitated appropriately, with the government providing alternative land for their resettlement.

The thermal power project is aligned with the state’s ambitious goal of achieving energy self-sufficiency, with a targeted thermal power generation capacity of 5,000 megawatts (MW) by 2035.

As part of this initiative, the government has launched the Assam Thermal Power Generation Product Promotion Policy 2025, which has already attracted investment proposals worth ₹77.3 billion.

The Assam Power Distribution Company Ltd. (APDCL) will serve as the nodal agency for policy implementation, with a single-window clearance mechanism to expedite project approvals and execution.

Following the visit to Bilasipara, the Chief Minister proceeded to Goalpara district, where he reviewed the sites earmarked for two major development projects — a medical college and hospital at Bhandara village under Balijana Revenue Circle, and a proposed Energy Park at Rakhasini.

At Bhandara, CM Sarma inspected the land selected for the medical college and held discussions with senior officials on a range of key issues, especially focusing on connectivity to the site from the National Highway.

He directed concerned departments to begin development in a systematic and planned manner, in keeping with the project’s inclusion in the state budget.

Addressing the media during his visit, Sarma affirmed the government’s commitment to commence construction of the Goalpara Medical College and Hospital within the current financial year.

He reiterated that this initiative is part of a broader policy objective to establish a medical college in every district, ensuring that people have access to modern healthcare services closer to home.

Later, at the proposed Energy Park site at Rakhasini, the Chief Minister reviewed details concerning land availability and project scope.

He issued necessary directives to the concerned department to ensure smooth planning and future implementation of the project.

The Chief Minister was accompanied during the visits by Power Minister Prasanta Phukan, Special Commissioner and Secretary of the Public Works Department Chandan Sarma, Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister KK Dwivedi, Special Chief Secretary (Forest) MK Yadava, Goalpara Deputy Commissioner Khanindra Choudhury, and other senior officials.

These visits underline the Assam government’s focus on developing critical infrastructure in energy and healthcare, with clear directives from the highest level to move forward on long-standing and new initiatives within a structured timeframe.