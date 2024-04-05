CM pays tribute

HT Correspondent

MORIGAON, April 4: “The memory of Acharya Ilaram Das will always live among the younger generation. His spiritual light will illuminate Assam,” the CM said while visiting the residence of Acharya Ilaram Das, founder of Ekasaran Bhagwati Samaj at Jaluguti, Morigaon on Thursday. The CM paid tribute to devotees of Ekasaran Bhagawati Samaj at Jaluguti and offered a wreath at the portrait of the founder of Ekasaran Bhagawati Samaj, Ilaram Das, on behalf of the BJP MP candidate Suresh Bora before filing his nomination papers on Thursday.