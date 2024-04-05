22 C
Guwahati
Friday, April 5, 2024
type here...

CM pays tribute

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Correspondent

MORIGAON, April 4: “The memory of Acharya Ilaram Das will always live among the younger generation. His spiritual light will illuminate Assam,” the CM said while visiting the residence of Acharya Ilaram Das, founder of Ekasaran Bhagwati Samaj at Jaluguti, Morigaon on Thursday. The CM paid tribute to devotees of Ekasaran Bhagawati Samaj at Jaluguti and offered a wreath at the portrait of the founder of Ekasaran Bhagawati Samaj, Ilaram Das, on behalf of the BJP MP candidate Suresh Bora before filing his nomination papers on Thursday.

7 Must Try Street Foods In India
7 Must Try Street Foods In India
Must-Try Culinary Delights From Tamil Nadu
Must-Try Culinary Delights From Tamil Nadu
7 Must-Try Marwari Breakfast Delights
7 Must-Try Marwari Breakfast Delights
Most Photogenic Places In North India
Most Photogenic Places In North India
Things To Do In Andaman Nicobar Islands
Things To Do In Andaman Nicobar Islands
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
The Hills Times, a largely circulated English daily published from Diphu and printed in Guwahati, having vast readership in hills districts of Assam, and neighbouring Nagaland, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Dilip Saikia files nomination for Darrang-Udalguri LS seat

The Hills Times - 0
7 Must Try Street Foods In India Must-Try Culinary Delights From Tamil Nadu 7 Must-Try Marwari Breakfast Delights Most Photogenic Places In North India Things To Do In Andaman Nicobar Islands