Guwahati
Tuesday, January 28, 2025
CM reviews governance in Doomdooma, Naharkatia, Jonai

The Chief Minister spent more than five hours with district representatives and officials from each Co-district, discussing ongoing projects and ensuring that schemes reach the intended beneficiaries.

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Jan 28: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma conducted a series of in-depth reviews over the past three days to assess the progress of various welfare and development initiatives in the Co-districts of Doomdooma, Naharkatia, and Jonai, the Chief Minister announced on Tuesday.

The reviews focused on key growth areas, including infrastructure, health, security, education, sports, and agriculture.

“Infrastructure development across these regions is progressing as planned, with a particular emphasis on anti-erosion measures during the dry season. The law and order situation remains stable, and agricultural output is being optimized, benefiting our farmers,” said CM Sarma in his post on the micro-blogging site X.

He further directed the saturation of welfare initiatives in all three Co-districts to ensure maximum outreach.

Meanwhile, flagship schemes like CMAAA (Chief Minister’s Arthik Alokik Anudan Abhiyan) and Mahilya Udyamita Asoni (Women Entrepreneurship Scheme) were highlighted as key priorities.

Additionally, these meetings, according to CM Sarma, provide valuable insights into ground realities, allowing the government to align its policies effectively to address local needs.

The reviews are part of the state’s continued efforts to strengthen governance at the grassroots level and ensure equitable development across Assam.

