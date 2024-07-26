CM Sarma briefs on how Union Budget 2024 will benefit Assam

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, July 26: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma held a press briefing to outline the advantages of Union Budget 2024 for Assam and its progress, a press release said on Friday.

Sarma informed that Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman have shown a favorable response to the idea of establishing the nation’s third defense corridor in the state.

During the press conference, Sarma mentioned that following the establishment of a semiconductor unit in the state, there is a strong interest in transforming it into a defense production center. The Defence Minister has shown a positive response to this proposal.

Assam Chief Minister stated, “I have discussed with the Finance Minister and Defence Minister to set up the third defence corridor in Assam.

Additionally, he has deliberated on the biometric data of 9.22 lakh individuals with the Union Home Minister Amit Shah regarding the pending NRC process.

The Chief Minister has also informed that Assam has been recognized as one of the top five states with the fastest growth in India.

Sarma further attributed this achievement to the implementation of several developmental initiatives and policies by the government.