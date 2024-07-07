33 C
CM Sarma reviews Axom Adarxo Gram Yojana progress: 1,854 schemes completed

Sarma has also announced the completion of 1,854 projects as part of the program. Additionally, over Rs 250 crore has been designated to support various development efforts in these model villages.

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, July 7: The Chief Minister of Assam Himanta Biswa Sarma shared an update on micro-blogging platform X regarding the advancements made in the Axom Adarxo Gram Yojana, which focuses on developing villages in the state into model settlements with top-notch public services.

Sarma has also announced the completion of 1,854 projects as part of the program.

Additionally, over Rs 250 crore has been designated to support various development efforts in these model villages.

“The Axom Adarxo Gram Yojana was initiated in 2018-19 with the aim of creating model villages featuring superlative public services across the state. To date, 1,854 schemes have been completed, and over Rs 250 crore has been released. Today, I reviewed the progress of the programme,” Sarma stated in his post.

The Chief Minister’s announcement comes as a crucial part of the ongoing efforts made by the Assam government to strengthen rural development and ensure equal growth across the state.

This initiative was launched as a strategic approach to tackle socio-economic disparities and enhance living standards in rural Assam through targeted investments and systematic implementation of development projects.

