34.5 C
Guwahati
Wednesday, May 14, 2025
type here...

College Student Tragically Killed by Lightning Strike in Assam

Assam
Updated:
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, MAY 14: A college student from Assam tragically lost her life after being struck by lightning in Hasanpur, Sribhumi district.

- Advertisement -

The victim, identified as Zahida Begum, was a student at KNBW College and was on her way to attend classes at Khairun Nessa Begum Women’s College (KNBW) in the Srigauri area when the tragic incident occurred.

Related Posts:

Reports indicate that the lightning strike happened suddenly, leading to Zahida’s untimely death and leaving the local community in shock and mourning. The loss has deeply affected her family, friends, and fellow students.

In light of this tragedy, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued weather alerts for several parts of Assam, forecasting thunderstorms, heavy rainfall, and gusty winds. Authorities have advised residents to remain cautious and stay updated on weather conditions to ensure their safety.

View all stories
10 Cool Summer Getaways in Northeast India You Can’t Miss
10 Cool Summer Getaways in Northeast India You Can’t Miss
Discover 6 Offbeat Hill Stations in South India to Explore This May–June
Discover 6 Offbeat Hill Stations in South India to Explore This May–June
Top 6 Mango Markets in India
Top 6 Mango Markets in India
6 Must-Have Ingredients for Authentic South Indian Cooking
6 Must-Have Ingredients for Authentic South Indian Cooking
Charming Hill Escapes in South India for a Cool May Getaway
Charming Hill Escapes in South India for a Cool May Getaway

- Advertisement -
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Queen Camilla Honors Assam’s Dr. Bibhuti Lahkar at Wildlife Conservation Gala

The Hills Times -
10 Cool Summer Getaways in Northeast India You Can’t Miss Discover 6 Offbeat Hill Stations in South India to Explore This May–June Top 6 Mango Markets in India 6 Must-Have Ingredients for Authentic South Indian Cooking Charming Hill Escapes in South India for a Cool May Getaway