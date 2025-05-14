College Student Tragically Killed by Lightning Strike in Assam

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, MAY 14: A college student from Assam tragically lost her life after being struck by lightning in Hasanpur, Sribhumi district.

- Advertisement -

The victim, identified as Zahida Begum, was a student at KNBW College and was on her way to attend classes at Khairun Nessa Begum Women’s College (KNBW) in the Srigauri area when the tragic incident occurred.

Reports indicate that the lightning strike happened suddenly, leading to Zahida’s untimely death and leaving the local community in shock and mourning. The loss has deeply affected her family, friends, and fellow students.

In light of this tragedy, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued weather alerts for several parts of Assam, forecasting thunderstorms, heavy rainfall, and gusty winds. Authorities have advised residents to remain cautious and stay updated on weather conditions to ensure their safety.