College Student Killed by Lightning Strike in Assam’s Sribhumi District

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, MAY 21: A tragic incident unfolded in Assam’s Sribhumi district on Monday when a college student, Zahida Begum, lost her life after being struck by lightning in Hasanpur.

Zahida, a student at Khairun Nessa Begum Women’s College (KNBW), was reportedly on her way to attend classes in the Srigauri area when the fatal lightning strike occurred.

The sudden tragedy has left the local community in shock and mourning.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued alerts for several parts of Assam, warning of thunderstorms, heavy rainfall, and gusty winds.

Authorities are urging residents to remain vigilant and follow safety advisories during adverse weather conditions.

