21 C
Guwahati
Wednesday, March 27, 2024
type here...

Congress expels Tinsukia district president over alleged anti-party activities

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Digital,

Tinsukia, March 26: In a swift and resolute action, the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) has taken the decisive step of expelling Pronab Kumar Baruah, who held the position of president within the Tinsukia District Congress. Baruah’s expulsion stems from allegations of engaging in activities that were deemed detrimental to the interests of the party. APCC chief Bhupen Kumar Borah, demonstrating unwavering resolve, sanctioned Baruah’s immediate expulsion from the Indian National Congress, signaling zero tolerance towards actions perceived as detrimental to the party’s ethos.

- Advertisement -

With Baruah’s departure, the mantle of leadership for the Tinsukia District Congress Committee has been entrusted to Jayanta Kalita, the Vice President of APCC, who assumes the role of In-charge President. This significant development underscores the party’s steadfast commitment to upholding discipline and preserving integrity within its ranks. It also serves as a clear indication of the party’s proactive stance against any conduct deemed contrary to the principles and objectives of the Indian National Congress.

Jayanta Kalita steps into his new role promptly, empowered to guide the Tinsukia District Congress Committee with dynamism and unwavering dedication. The decision to appoint Kalita reflects the party’s confidence in his leadership acumen and his dedication to furthering the Congress’s agenda within the region. With this transition, the APCC reaffirms its resolve to maintain coherence and adherence to the party’s values, ensuring that its organizational structure remains robust and aligned with its overarching objectives.

8 Types Of South Indian Chutneys One Needs To Try
8 Types Of South Indian Chutneys One Needs To Try
South Films That Were Remade in International Languages
South Films That Were Remade in International Languages
10 Vegetables That Can Beat Eggs In Providing Protein
10 Vegetables That Can Beat Eggs In Providing Protein
8 Animals That Live Far Away From Water
8 Animals That Live Far Away From Water
Popular South Indian Dishes To Try
Popular South Indian Dishes To Try
View all stories
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
The Hills Times, a largely circulated English daily published from Diphu and printed in Guwahati, having vast readership in hills districts of Assam, and neighbouring Nagaland, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Man loses Rs 1.5 crore in online betting, wife commits suicide

The Hills Times - 0
8 Types Of South Indian Chutneys One Needs To Try South Films That Were Remade in International Languages 10 Vegetables That Can Beat Eggs In Providing Protein 8 Animals That Live Far Away From Water Popular South Indian Dishes To Try