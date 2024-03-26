Congress expels Tinsukia district president over alleged anti-party activities

HT Digital,

Tinsukia, March 26: In a swift and resolute action, the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) has taken the decisive step of expelling Pronab Kumar Baruah, who held the position of president within the Tinsukia District Congress. Baruah’s expulsion stems from allegations of engaging in activities that were deemed detrimental to the interests of the party. APCC chief Bhupen Kumar Borah, demonstrating unwavering resolve, sanctioned Baruah’s immediate expulsion from the Indian National Congress, signaling zero tolerance towards actions perceived as detrimental to the party’s ethos.

With Baruah’s departure, the mantle of leadership for the Tinsukia District Congress Committee has been entrusted to Jayanta Kalita, the Vice President of APCC, who assumes the role of In-charge President. This significant development underscores the party’s steadfast commitment to upholding discipline and preserving integrity within its ranks. It also serves as a clear indication of the party’s proactive stance against any conduct deemed contrary to the principles and objectives of the Indian National Congress.

Jayanta Kalita steps into his new role promptly, empowered to guide the Tinsukia District Congress Committee with dynamism and unwavering dedication. The decision to appoint Kalita reflects the party’s confidence in his leadership acumen and his dedication to furthering the Congress’s agenda within the region. With this transition, the APCC reaffirms its resolve to maintain coherence and adherence to the party’s values, ensuring that its organizational structure remains robust and aligned with its overarching objectives.