Congress insulted Mahadev: Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

HT Digital,

Chhattisgarh, Nov 5: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma slammed Congress of insulting Lord Shiva in the name of betting app. The Chief Minister was speaking at a election campaign in Chhattisgarh where he made the comments on Nov 5.

CM Sarma accused Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel of embezzling a staggering Rs 508 crore through the Mahadev betting app, sparking a heated controversy just days before the Chhattisgarh state assembly election.

Sarma, in a recent discourse, delivered a serious indictment of Baghel. He alleged that Baghel, who claims to be the future Chief Minister, may soon be a guest of the government due to the Rs 508 crore he supposedly embezzled through the Mahadev App.

Sarma linked this alleged corruption to religious sentiments, accusing the Congress of upsetting Mother Kamakhya through fraudulent activities in Mahadev’s name. Sarma stressed on the religious significance of these allegations, stating that Maa Kamakhya, a form of Parvati, Sati, Mahakali, Mahalakshmi, Saraswati, and the wife of Lord Shiva, is displeased with Baghel’s alleged corruption.

Sarma voiced his disbelief that someone would misuse the name of Lord Shiva, ‘Mahadev’, to create an app and embezzle money, amounting to Rs 508 crore. The Assam Chief Minister predicted Baghel’s downfall in the upcoming elections due to this alleged corruption.

