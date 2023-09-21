26 C
Guwahati
Thursday, September 21, 2023
type here...

Congress party is a traitor, says Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma in poll-bound Rajasthan

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Congress party is a traitor, says Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma in poll-bound Rajasthan

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on September 20 termed Congress party a ‘traitor’ alleging the party of fooling the common people of Rajasthan by not sticking to their promise of monthly money scheme as promised in Telangana.

- Advertisement -

While speaking in the poll-bound Rajasthan, CM Sarma said, “Rahul Gandhi claimed that his party will give Rs 2500 to the bank account of women if Congress comes in Telangana.

Rahul Gandhi says that after our government comes to Telangana, we’ll add Rs. 2,500 to the bank accounts of women. If you could promise that in Telangana then why don’t you do it in Rajasthan where you already have your government? Congress and traitor is a single word, not two different words.”

CM Sarma further asked the present Rajasthan CM, Ashok Gehlot to refrain from contesting in the upcoming elections asserting that the people of Rajasthan should get the benefits of good governance and hence Gehlot’s government should exit Rajasthan.

It may be mentioned that the state assembly elections in Rajasthan are likely to be held later this year, however, the election commission has not set the date for the poll yet.

India’s Majestic Hill Stations: 10 Must-See Escapes
India’s Majestic Hill Stations: 10 Must-See Escapes
Dengue Fever: 10 Foods For Quick Recovery
Dengue Fever: 10 Foods For Quick Recovery
Most Colourful Birds In The World
Most Colourful Birds In The World
10 Biggest Flowers On Earth
10 Biggest Flowers On Earth
Nipah Virus: 10 Symptoms to Know Apart From Fever
Nipah Virus: 10 Symptoms to Know Apart From Fever
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
The Hills Times, a largely circulated English daily published from Diphu and printed in Guwahati, having vast readership in hills districts of Assam, and neighbouring Nagaland, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Assam: Team of Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre arrive in Guwahati...

The Hills Times - 0
India’s Majestic Hill Stations: 10 Must-See Escapes Dengue Fever: 10 Foods For Quick Recovery Most Colourful Birds In The World 10 Biggest Flowers On Earth Nipah Virus: 10 Symptoms to Know Apart From Fever