Congress party is a traitor, says Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma in poll-bound Rajasthan

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on September 20 termed Congress party a ‘traitor’ alleging the party of fooling the common people of Rajasthan by not sticking to their promise of monthly money scheme as promised in Telangana.

While speaking in the poll-bound Rajasthan, CM Sarma said, “Rahul Gandhi claimed that his party will give Rs 2500 to the bank account of women if Congress comes in Telangana.

Rahul Gandhi says that after our government comes to Telangana, we’ll add Rs. 2,500 to the bank accounts of women. If you could promise that in Telangana then why don’t you do it in Rajasthan where you already have your government? Congress and traitor is a single word, not two different words.”

CM Sarma further asked the present Rajasthan CM, Ashok Gehlot to refrain from contesting in the upcoming elections asserting that the people of Rajasthan should get the benefits of good governance and hence Gehlot’s government should exit Rajasthan.

It may be mentioned that the state assembly elections in Rajasthan are likely to be held later this year, however, the election commission has not set the date for the poll yet.