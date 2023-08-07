28 C
Guwahati
Monday, August 7, 2023
type here...

Cops’ Narrow Escape in Assam After Truck Smashes Through Traffic

On Monday, the incident was reported in the Assam's district of Bajali's Bhawanipur.

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

August 7, 2023: On Monday, a fast truck nearly crashed through the traffic stop where three traffic police officers were stationed. They just avoided a potentially catastrophic conclusion.the incident was reported near Bhawanipur in the Bajali district of Assam.The incident was reported near Bhawanipur in the Bajali district of Assam.

According to sources, a 10-wheeler truck crashed through the traffic point, but the three police officers stationed there avoided serious injury thanks to their prompt actions.

- Advertisement -

The three officials immediately sprang off the stand as the speeding truck plowed through it, utterly demolishing half of it, just in time.

It has been established that the truck was traveling from Howly town in the Barpeta district towards Guwahati.

After the incident, the truck was impounded, and the driver was detained.

Plants That Look Like Animal
Plants That Look Like Animal
Best Sunroof Cars Under Rs 10 Lakh
Best Sunroof Cars Under Rs 10 Lakh
Expensive Scooters in India
Expensive Scooters in India
Tips For Choosing A Good School For Your Child
Tips For Choosing A Good School For Your Child
Virat Kholi’s Expensive Watch Collection
Virat Kholi’s Expensive Watch Collection
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
The Hills Times, a largely circulated English daily published from Diphu and printed in Guwahati, having vast readership in hills districts of Assam, and neighbouring Nagaland, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

On bribery charges, an Assam government official detained in Biswanath

The Hills Times - 0
Plants That Look Like Animal Best Sunroof Cars Under Rs 10 Lakh Expensive Scooters in India Tips For Choosing A Good School For Your Child Virat Kholi’s Expensive Watch Collection