Cops’ Narrow Escape in Assam After Truck Smashes Through Traffic

August 7, 2023: On Monday, a fast truck nearly crashed through the traffic stop where three traffic police officers were stationed. They just avoided a potentially catastrophic conclusion. The incident was reported near Bhawanipur in the Bajali district of Assam.

According to sources, a 10-wheeler truck crashed through the traffic point, but the three police officers stationed there avoided serious injury thanks to their prompt actions.

The three officials immediately sprang off the stand as the speeding truck plowed through it, utterly demolishing half of it, just in time.

It has been established that the truck was traveling from Howly town in the Barpeta district towards Guwahati.

After the incident, the truck was impounded, and the driver was detained.