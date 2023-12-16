Cotton University hosts largest Climate Clock Assembly

GUWAHATI, Dec 15: YesEarth Youth Corps, a leading force in environmental advocacy, proudly concludes the largest Climate Clock Assembly event in north-east India, bringing together students from 50 educational institutions. This milestone initiative marks NE India’s largest Global Climate Clock Assembly and display event, showcasing the power of youth engagement and their collective commitment to addressing climate change.

The event, organised by YesEarth Youth Corps with the support of Energy Swaraj Foundation and in association with ASTEC (Assam Science Technology and Environment Council), AEDA (Assam Energy Development Agency), Rotary International District 3240, and NCC (National Cadet Corps), and hosted by Cotton University, took place at Sudmerson Hall, Cotton University, Guwahati, on Wednesday, 2023.

Abhijit Sharma, CEO of YesEarth, said, “The ticking hands of the climate clock underscore the urgency of our collective responsibility. It’s in our hands to reshape the narrative, drive sustainable change, and secure a future where our planet thrives. Let the climate clock propel us into action, not just as a reminder of what’s at stake, but as a call to accelerate our commitment to a resilient and sustainable world.”

The initiative goes beyond symbolism, as a team of 10 members from the participating educational institutions will have the opportunity to assemble the climate clock. They can then proudly display it in the premises of their respective organisations after the event. The mission is to empower students to actively participate in climate action programs, fostering a generation of environmental stewards, problem solvers, and advocates for sustainable practices.

The event’s success not only reflects a significant step in environmental activism but also highlights the importance of involving students in tangible aspects of climate action. By engaging them in community projects, renewable energy initiatives, and educational campaigns, YesEarth aims to instill a sense of responsibility and ownership among students. The goal is to cultivate a powerful force for positive environmental impact, shaping a future where every action counts, and every student plays a vital role in building a more sustainable world.

As YesEarth reflects on the success of this event, the focus now shifts to nurturing the momentum generated by the students, empowering them to continue advocating for sustainable practices and environmental consciousness in their respective communities.