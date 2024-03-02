26 C
Counselling centre inaugurated at KVK Gossaigaon

HT Correspondent

GOSSAIGAON, March 1: Under the initiative of Jorhat Agricultural University and under the supervision of Purna Sharma, content expert in community science, a counselling centre was recently inaugurated at KVK Gossaigaon by Dr Ranjit Kumar Saud, associate director, Agricultural University, Gossaigaon.

The main purpose of the counselling centre is to provide free health-related tips to people to remain healthy and fit in their daily lives. Besides, pregnant women, in particular, will be advised to take utmost care of rich vitamin foods during their pregnancy, consume hygienic foods, and learn how to take care of the baby in their womb.

Purna Sharma, while delivering a speech, asserted that health is the main asset of any human life. Any person who is mentally and physically fit is considered healthy, but at times, certain symptoms are seen among them, which as a result make them stressed and discomforted. In such cases, those individuals will be counseled at this counselling centre.

She further mentioned that in the future, counseling sessions will be organised on how to sit in a chair to avoid physical discomfort and how to take care of children with disabilities.

The inaugural session of the counselling centre was largely attended by associate dean Dr Ranjit Kumar Sharma, ADEE Dr HC Bhattacharya, chief scientist in-charge of KVK, Dr Sunil Kumar Pal, Animal Husbandry and Veterinary officer Dr Munindra Talukdar, sub-divisional agriculture officer Aseem Saikia, executive engineer, Irrigation Department Mohit Basumatary, KVK scientists Pooja Basumatary, Dr Mujahrul Islam, Narjina Parvin, and project assistant of the Fishery Department Dipankar Saikia, etc.

