Couple arrested for fraud at 5 Air Force Hospital in Jorhat

HT Correspondent

- Advertisement -

JORHAT, Sept 25: A couple was arrested by the Jorhat police on Sunday night on charges of committing fraud at the 5 Air Force Hospital at Rowriah in Jorhat.

The police have successfully recovered the sum of money that had been defrauded, as of Monday evening.

The couple was arrested under sections 120 B, 420, 406, and 471 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), in Jorhat Police Station case number 435/2023, following the lodging of a First Information Report (FIR) by hospital authorities.

According to a police source, Jupitara Kalita, the wife, who worked at the hospital, deposited a bill amounting to approximately Rs 78 lakh, intended for payment to a private firm, into the account of Jay Prakash Gupta, who was reportedly involved in collusion with them.

- Advertisement -

Gupta subsequently transferred a certain amount of the money to Arun Dey, the husband of Jupitara.

The investigation into this case is ongoing, and further details will be provided as they become available.