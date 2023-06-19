Couple Attacked by BJP Worker for Not Attending JP Nadda’s Public Meeting in Assam’s Sivasagar District

Sivasagar, June 19: In a distressing incident that unfolded in Assam’s Sivasagar district on Sunday, a couple was brutally attacked by a worker affiliated with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for failing to attend a public meeting featuring national party president JP Nadda.

The shocking incident occurred in the Gaurisagar area, where a BJP worker identified as Angshuman Borah allegedly assaulted the couple, leading to severe injuries for both individuals involved.

- Advertisement -

The victims, Purnima Changmai and Tamash Changmai, were swiftly rescued by locals who came to their aid and immediately transported them to Sivasagar Civil Hospital for urgent medical attention.

Following the distressing episode, the injured couple filed a case against Angshuman Borah at the local police station, accusing him of launching the vicious attack.

In an interaction with the media, the husband recounted the events, stating, “Yesterday, we were asked to attend the public meeting of JP Nadda. As we are daily wage earners, we couldn’t attend the meeting. My wife who works at a nearby dhaba returned home after work and getting fresh when the worker arrived at our house. At first, there was a verbal spat between the two however, it later escalated into heated situation.”

“He first hit her and dragged her outside to the road and beat her continuously by hitting on her head, stomach, chest and other parts of her body. A few moments later I arrived and saw the situation. I rushed to help her but suddenly I feld that someone hit me on my head from behind due to which I fell unconscious. After hearing our cry for help, the locals came out of their houses to rescue us from the hooligan. After noticing them, he fled from the scene. We were then taken to the hospital for treatment,” the husband added.

- Advertisement -

The wife also shared her harrowing experience, saying, “I was changing my clothes when the worker came to house asking why we did not attend the meeting. He tore my clothes, dragged to the road continuously beating me. When my husband arrived, he was also beaten by him.”

Notably, the incident took place on the same day that JP Nadda addressed a public meeting in Sivasagar. The assault on the couple occurred when they failed to attend the event, leading to speculation regarding any potential connection between the worker’s actions and the party’s gathering.

The local authorities have assured a thorough investigation into the matter, with the aim of bringing the perpetrator to justice. Acts of violence and intimidation have no place in a democratic society, and such incidents must be condemned unequivocally.