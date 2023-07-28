Couple Found Dead In Howraghat

HT Correspondent

HOWRAGHAT, July 27: A mysterious and tragic incident unfolded in a village in Howraghat, Karbi Anglong, under Howraghat police station. A couple was found dead in their residence, leaving the community in shock.

The deceased woman, Mamta Nath Das (42), was the wife of a pan shopkeeper named Nikhil Nath. She was found dead on the floor of their home. At the same time, Sanjib Das (30), a barber by profession, was found hanging in the same residence. Notably, Nikhil Nath was away from home, attending to his shop at Bakalia when the incident occurred.

Mamta Nath and Sanjib Das were allegedly involved in an affair, despite both of them being married. On that fateful evening, Nikhil Nath returned home as usual after closing his shop around 7 pm. To his horror, he discovered his wife lifeless on the floor, with blood oozing from her mouth. Moreover, Sanjib Das was found hanging in an apparent suicide.

Adding to the complexity of the situation, Sanjib Das was reportedly on the run from the police after his wife filed a complaint against him for domestic violence.

The police have sent both bodies to Diphu Medical College & Hospital for a post-mortem report, and further investigation into the tragic incident is ongoing.