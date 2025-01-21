Court sentences Mazbat gangrape offenders to life imprisonment

HT Digital
GUWAHATI, Jan 21: In a landmark judgment, the Udalguri District and Sessions Court has sentenced all offenders involved in the Mazbat gangrape case to rigorous life imprisonment, the Assam Police officials announced on Tuesday.
This hard-fought victory was made possible by the exceptional efforts of Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Phulkan Narzary, who served as the Investigating Officer (IO) in the case.
Her tireless dedication, in collaboration with the Udalguri Police, played a decisive role in building a watertight case against the offenders.
The Assam Police took to the micro-blogging site X to honour Narzary’s contribution, stating, “Justice served in the Mazbat gangrape case. All offenders sentenced to rigorous life imprisonment by the court. Kudos to the relentless efforts of Ms. Phulkan Narzary, DSP, @udalguripolice, the Investigating Officer of the case, whose dedication ensured justice.”