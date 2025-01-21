20 C
Guwahati
Tuesday, January 21, 2025
type here...

Court sentences Mazbat gangrape offenders to life imprisonment

This hard-fought victory was made possible by the exceptional efforts of Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Phulkan Narzary, who served as the Investigating Officer (IO) in the case.

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Jan 21: In a landmark judgment, the Udalguri District and Sessions Court has sentenced all offenders involved in the Mazbat gangrape case to rigorous life imprisonment, the Assam Police officials announced on Tuesday.

- Advertisement -

This hard-fought victory was made possible by the exceptional efforts of Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Phulkan Narzary, who served as the Investigating Officer (IO) in the case.

Related Posts:

Top Nutritious Food To Supports Your Health
Top Nutritious Food To Supports Your Health
6 Offbeat Places to Visit in Assam
6 Offbeat Places to Visit in Assam
10 Iconic Species To See In Nagarhole National Park
10 Iconic Species To See In Nagarhole National Park
10 Places In Sikkim You Should Bookmark For
10 Places In Sikkim You Should Bookmark For
Top 8 Lesser-Known Places In India To Spot Tigers
Top 8 Lesser-Known Places In India To Spot Tigers
View all stories

Her tireless dedication, in collaboration with the Udalguri Police, played a decisive role in building a watertight case against the offenders.

The Assam Police took to the micro-blogging site X to honour Narzary’s contribution, stating, “Justice served in the Mazbat gangrape case. All offenders sentenced to rigorous life imprisonment by the court. Kudos to the relentless efforts of Ms. Phulkan Narzary, DSP, @udalguripolice, the Investigating Officer of the case, whose dedication ensured justice.”

- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Pegu urges student participation in AI webinar by NRI experts

The Hills Times -
Top Nutritious Food To Supports Your Health 6 Offbeat Places to Visit in Assam 10 Iconic Species To See In Nagarhole National Park 10 Places In Sikkim You Should Bookmark For Top 8 Lesser-Known Places In India To Spot Tigers