CPI(M) demands declaration of Assam flood as national disaster

HT Correspondent

HOJAI, July 11: The Hojai District Unit of CPI(M), through a memorandum addressed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has raised several demands for the flood-affected people. The memorandum was handed over to the district commissioner of Hojai for forwarding to the Prime Minister. Prior to submitting the memorandum, despite incessant rain, hundreds of CPI(M) volunteers in Hojai held a demonstration for nearly two hours at the district headquarters in Sankardevnagar on Wednesday. They raised their voices against the BJP government, and called for declaring Assam flood and erosion as a national disaster.

- Advertisement -

During the demonstration, CPI(M) leader Jugaeswar Das criticised the BJP government for its anti-people policies. Das demanded that Assam flood and erosion be declared a national disaster, citing severe impact on thousands of families in the last two months due to the deluge. He also criticised the state government for its failure to compensate flood victims to date. Additionally, he raised several other demands for the benefit of flood-affected people and urged the government to initiate repair work in the affected areas promptly.