CRCCs of Education department meet at Bodofa Cultural Complex

HT Correspondent

KOKRAJHAR, July 11: A meeting of the Cluster Resource Centre Coordinators (CRCCs) of the Education department was held at Bodofa Cultural Complex, Chandamari in Kokrajhar on Tuesday. The meeting focused on the role of cluster resource centre coordinators of Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) in delivering quality education in schools. The work and duty of the CRCCs at the ground level is key to the mission of vastly improving BTR’s educational infrastructure and ensuring that students are imparted quality education in their acquiring educational life.

The programme was organised by the department of Education, government of Bodoland Territorial Region to create healthy and quality educational upliftment across the Bodoland region.

Chief executive member of Bodoland Territorial Region, Pramod Boro, while attending the programme, said that the meeting discussed thoroughly over the educational upliftment aspect with more ushering in the Bodoland region. He said that the educational environment must be healthy as well as quality to meet a prosperous region. He has urged the CRCCs to work hard and dedicatedly while rendering services for bringing quality education at the ground level amongst the region.

Assam cabinet minister Urkhao Gwra Brahma, MLAs Lawrence Islary, Jiron Basumatary, BTR EM Dr Nilut Swargiary, Kokrajhar deputy commissioner Varnali Deka, SSA state consultant Surajit Kalita, Gossaigaon B Ed College principal Dr Ajit Boro were prominent attendees at the event.