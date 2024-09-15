26 C
CRPF conducts Swachhata Hi Seva drive at Rongkhelan market

HT Bureau

DIPHU, Sept 14: Swachhata Hi Seva programme was carried out by the 20 Bn. CRPF, Birla Camp, Diphu ahead of the celebration of Gandhi Jayanti on October 2. The men and officers of CRPF carried out cleaning drive at Rongkhelan daily market.

In the one hour cleaning drive from morning 8 am to 9 am, the CRPF officials and personnel collected polythene bags, plastics and water bottles thrown around and swept the market area. The cleaning drive was joined by Executive Member (EM), Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council, Ritesh Enghi; Commandant, 20 Bn. CRPF, Swarn Singh and Deputy Commandant, Yogesh Kumar and noted film artist Rajib Kro.

