21 C
Guwahati
Monday, February 12, 2024
type here...

CRTRS delegation urges for revival of historic Tezpur Railway Station

Committee highlights plight of commuters and town's vibrancy issues

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Correspondent

TEZPUR, Feb 11: The delegate team of the Committee for Revival of Tezpur Railway Station (CRTRS), led by MP Birendra Prasad Baishya, recently met Union Railway minister Ashwini Vaishnaw at Rail Bhawan, New Delhi, and submitted a memorandum highlighting the sufferings faced by the people commuting to Dekargaon Station. The memorandum emphasised the cost and time involved due to the stalling of the hundred-year-old train service facility for the people of Tezpur town since 2011, attributed to the non-conversion of the 8 km long broad gauge line from Dekergaon to Tezpur.

- Advertisement -

Highlighting the memorandum in a press note, the CRTRS mentioned that the discontinuation of broad gauge conversion from Dekargaon Station to Tezpur was due to opposition from some sections of people in the interest of widening road connectivity to Tezpur town and establishing an Inter-State Bus Terminus (ISBT) at the railway station, which is no longer required due to the establishment of ISBT at Dhanuanager as per the Tezpur Master Plan (2010-2030). Moreover, the Committee emphasised that the growth of Tezpur town itself was due to the establishment of this station in 1895 for the commercial outlay of tea for mercantile marine through the river Brahmaputra. The withdrawal of train service gravely affects the vibrancy of the town, and the loss of train service facilities seriously affects the poor and downtrodden sections of people, bearing high costs in road transport with no alternative at hand.

Further, the press note said that the committee, from various deliberations with the officers of the Northeast Frontier Railways (NFR), came to understand that the revival and gauge conversion of Tezpur Railway Station will align with the present infrastructural marvels of Indian Railways and may result in the construction of super flyovers along the track, thereby brushing aside common apprehensions of high traffic jams and possible factors of accidents.

In its memorandum, the committee prioritised the introduction of intercity train facilities from Tezpur town, which will keep the whole track free from traffic congestion as it will run early in the morning and late in the evening.

Also, the committee expressed its heartfelt gratitude to Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma for approving its proposal for the revival of Tezpur Railway Station and for his wholehearted support to CRTRS, along with MPs Birendra Prasad Baishya, Pallab Lochan Das, Dilip Saikia, and MLA Tezpur Prithiraj Rabha for their wholehearted support and cooperation in taking necessary steps with the concerned departments for an early revival of Tezpur Railway Station.

Shweta Tiwari’s Chic Style Diaries
Shweta Tiwari’s Chic Style Diaries
10 Fastest Animals In World
10 Fastest Animals In World
Health Benefits Of Having Pomegranate Daily
Health Benefits Of Having Pomegranate Daily
10 Largest Birds In The World
10 Largest Birds In The World
How To Maintain Oral Hygiene
How To Maintain Oral Hygiene
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
The Hills Times, a largely circulated English daily published from Diphu and printed in Guwahati, having vast readership in hills districts of Assam, and neighbouring Nagaland, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

12 February, 2024 | ePaper

The Hills Times - 0
Shweta Tiwari’s Chic Style Diaries 10 Fastest Animals In World Health Benefits Of Having Pomegranate Daily 10 Largest Birds In The World How To Maintain Oral Hygiene