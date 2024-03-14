19 C
Guwahati
Thursday, March 14, 2024
CSIR-NEIST unveils cutting edge loading frame facility

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
HT Correspondent

JORHAT, March 13: CSIR-North East Institute of Science and Technology, Jorhat, has created a state-of-the-art loading frame facility with a capacity of 3000 kN at its premises.

The facility was inaugurated on Wednesday by Dr Virendra M Tiwari, director CSIR NEIST, in the presence of CSIR-NEIST staff.

An official stated that the main objective of the facility is to test the structural behaviour of normal and deep beams, steel and concrete columns, trusses, arches, bearing plates, girders, precast tunnel lining units, sleepers, rails, etc.

This facility shall be useful for testing the engineering materials used in the construction of infrastructure projects such as bridges, dams, refinery units, and power sectors.

The official further mentioned that considering its importance, the facility will be of great benefit not only for the institute but also for the entire North East region.

The facility was built with the support of the Ministry of Housing & Urban Affairs, Government of India, through the Building Materials and Technology Promotion Council, New Delhi (BMTPC) under the Affordable Sustainable Housing Accelerators-India scheme (ASHA-India).

