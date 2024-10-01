CSIR-North East Institute of Science and Technology celebrates 83rd Foundation Day

HT Correspondent

JORHAT, Sept 30: CSIR-North East Institute of Science and Technology, Jorhat, celebrated the 83rd Foundation Day of its apex body, the Council of Scientific & Industrial Research (CSIR), with much zeal and enthusiasm on Monday.

In his lecture on ‘Leadership in Academia’, Padma Shri awardee Professor Vinod K Singh, chair professor at IIT Kanpur and chairman of RAB (CSIR), emphasised the importance of developing leadership qualities in research and academics. He stated that creating new leaders in science and academia is crucial and a pressing need for countries like India.

Professor Vinod K Singh, who was the chief guest on the occasion, also stressed the importance of work, responsibility, and time management. He mentioned that traits of a great leader, such as clarity in thought and presentation, the ability to make the right decisions, and an understanding of governance and management, must be accompanied by respect for peer groups, ethics, morals, honesty, and integrity.

Professor Singh delivered his address at a special program held at the Dr JN Baruah Auditorium in the morning, which was attended by an august gathering of dignitaries, invitees, and eminent personalities from Jorhat district, as well as the CSIR-NEIST fraternity.

Dr VM Tiwari, director of CSIR-NEIST, presided over the function.

In his welcome address, Dr Tiwari conveyed his greetings on the occasion. He briefly spoke about some of CSIR’s significant contributions over the years and urged everyone to pledge to work unitedly with renewed vigour to create a better CSIR for a new and vibrant India. He also highlighted the significant technological interventions of CSIR-NEIST over the years in various S&T sectors. He specifically mentioned the contributions made in improving the quality of life for people and creating livelihood opportunities in the Northeast region. He also acknowledged the contributions of retired employees to the growth of the institute.

On the occasion, an Integrated Solid Waste Management Plant was inaugurated on the campus by the chief guest. The employees who retired during the past year were felicitated with CSIR Sanman Patras and mementoes, and those who completed 25 years of service in the Council were honoured with token gifts.

An MoU on Research and Academia was signed between CSIR-NEIST and Rabindranath Tagore University, Hojai, for research and educational collaborations between the two institutes. On behalf of CSIR-NEIST, Dr VM Tiwari, director, and from Rabindranath Tagore University, Professor Kaushik Chanda, dean of Research & Development, signed the MoU.

As part of the celebration, CSIR-NEIST also observed ‘Open Day’, during which students from in and around Jorhat, as well as the general public, visited the Institute and interacted with scientists.