Cyber PS Recovers ₹20 Lakhs in NEET Fake Consultancy Scam

HT Digital

July 30, Tuesday: A team from the Cyber PS of City Police has achieved a significant breakthrough by successfully recovering ₹20 lakhs in an online scam case. The incident involved a victim who was defrauded of ₹40 lakhs by a fake consultancy promising NEET admissions. The swift action taken by the Cyber PS team has not only provided partial relief to the victim but also highlighted the department’s commitment to tackling cybercrime effectively.

- Advertisement -

Efforts are ongoing to recover the remaining amount and bring the perpetrators to justice. The police have urged the public to be cautious and vigilant when dealing with online consultancies and to verify the authenticity of such services before making any payments. This case serves as a stark reminder of the increasing prevalence of online fraud and the need for stringent measures to protect citizens from such scams.