32 C
Guwahati
Tuesday, July 30, 2024
type here...

Cyber PS Recovers ₹20 Lakhs in NEET Fake Consultancy Scam

City Police's Cyber PS successfully recovers ₹20 lakhs after a victim was scammed of ₹40 lakhs in an online fake consultancy for NEET.

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
Security concept: computer keyboard with word Cyber Crime, selected focus on enter button background, 3d render
- Advertisement -

HT Digital

July 30, Tuesday: A team from the Cyber PS of City Police has achieved a significant breakthrough by successfully recovering ₹20 lakhs in an online scam case. The incident involved a victim who was defrauded of ₹40 lakhs by a fake consultancy promising NEET admissions. The swift action taken by the Cyber PS team has not only provided partial relief to the victim but also highlighted the department’s commitment to tackling cybercrime effectively.

- Advertisement -

Efforts are ongoing to recover the remaining amount and bring the perpetrators to justice. The police have urged the public to be cautious and vigilant when dealing with online consultancies and to verify the authenticity of such services before making any payments. This case serves as a stark reminder of the increasing prevalence of online fraud and the need for stringent measures to protect citizens from such scams.

- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Cachar Police seize Yaba Tablets worth Rs 12 crore, one apprehended

The Hills Times -