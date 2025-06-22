28.4 C
Guwahati
Sunday, June 22, 2025
type here...

Radius of 10 km bird-free zone required for safe flight operations: Tripura airport panel

Northeast
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

AGARTALA, June 21: Tripura’s MBB airport Airfield Environment Management Committee (AEMC) has strongly suggested setting up a bird-free area around the airport to ensure safe and sustainable flight operations, an official said on Saturday.

The bird-free zone should have a 10 km radius the AEMC suggested, the official said.

- Advertisement -

The current development happened after a private airline’s aircraft crashed shortly after take-off at Ahmedabad killing 274 people on June 12.

Related Posts:

“The Airfield Environment Management Committee (AEMC) meeting was successfully conducted under the chairmanship of the District Magistrate (DM) of West Tripura, Vishal Kumar, on Thursday at the MBB Airport in Agartala,” the director of the airport, K C Meena, told PTI.

He said the objective of the meeting was to review and enhance the environmental management practices in and around the airport to ensure safe and sustainable operations.

Meena said discussions were held on effective waste disposal, bird hazard management, solid waste handling near the airport premises, and coordination among agencies for maintaining an eco-friendly airfield environment.

- Advertisement -

“We strongly suggest a 10-km radius around the airport shall be a bird-free zone to ensure safe and sustainable flight operations. This will strengthen the environmental ecosystem around the airport, and ensure safety and sustainability in its operations,” Meena said.

Meena emphasised the collaborative approach needed for continuous monitoring and timely action to mitigate environmental risks impacting aviation safety.

He added that the DM assured full support from the district administration in implementing necessary measures and enhancing stakeholder coordination.

The session witnessed active participation from key stakeholders, including representatives from Agartala Municipal Corporation (AMC), district health services, police, block development office and various agencies at the airport. (PTI)

5 Must-Watch TVF Shows To Binge While You Wait For Panchayat Season 4
5 Must-Watch TVF Shows To Binge While You Wait For Panchayat Season 4
Top 8 Waterfalls That Look Beautiful During Summer In India
Top 8 Waterfalls That Look Beautiful During Summer In India
6 Mountain Towns in India for Breathtaking Views
6 Mountain Towns in India for Breathtaking Views
10 Magical Meghalaya Escapes For The Perfect Dreamy Honeymoon
10 Magical Meghalaya Escapes For The Perfect Dreamy Honeymoon
8 Must-Visit Places in Tamil Nadu During the Monsoon Season
8 Must-Visit Places in Tamil Nadu During the Monsoon Season

- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://www.thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

22 June, 2025 | ePaper

The Hills Times -
5 Must-Watch TVF Shows To Binge While You Wait For Panchayat Season 4 Top 8 Waterfalls That Look Beautiful During Summer In India 6 Mountain Towns in India for Breathtaking Views 10 Magical Meghalaya Escapes For The Perfect Dreamy Honeymoon 8 Must-Visit Places in Tamil Nadu During the Monsoon Season