Radius of 10 km bird-free zone required for safe flight operations: Tripura airport panel

AGARTALA, June 21: Tripura’s MBB airport Airfield Environment Management Committee (AEMC) has strongly suggested setting up a bird-free area around the airport to ensure safe and sustainable flight operations, an official said on Saturday.

The bird-free zone should have a 10 km radius the AEMC suggested, the official said.

- Advertisement -

The current development happened after a private airline’s aircraft crashed shortly after take-off at Ahmedabad killing 274 people on June 12.

“The Airfield Environment Management Committee (AEMC) meeting was successfully conducted under the chairmanship of the District Magistrate (DM) of West Tripura, Vishal Kumar, on Thursday at the MBB Airport in Agartala,” the director of the airport, K C Meena, told PTI.

He said the objective of the meeting was to review and enhance the environmental management practices in and around the airport to ensure safe and sustainable operations.

Meena said discussions were held on effective waste disposal, bird hazard management, solid waste handling near the airport premises, and coordination among agencies for maintaining an eco-friendly airfield environment.

- Advertisement -

“We strongly suggest a 10-km radius around the airport shall be a bird-free zone to ensure safe and sustainable flight operations. This will strengthen the environmental ecosystem around the airport, and ensure safety and sustainability in its operations,” Meena said.

Meena emphasised the collaborative approach needed for continuous monitoring and timely action to mitigate environmental risks impacting aviation safety.

He added that the DM assured full support from the district administration in implementing necessary measures and enhancing stakeholder coordination.

The session witnessed active participation from key stakeholders, including representatives from Agartala Municipal Corporation (AMC), district health services, police, block development office and various agencies at the airport. (PTI)