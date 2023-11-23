Demonstration Against New Land Policy In Karbi Anglong

HT Bureau

DIPHU, Nov 22: The Autonomous State Demand Committee (ASDC) and frontal organisations, Karbi Students Association (KSA), Karbi Nimso Chingthur Asong (KNCA) and ASDC-Youth Front sat on protest against the new land policy of Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC) in its office here on Wednesday.

Speaking to the media, ASDC president Chandra Kanta Terang said, “We have organised a sit-in-demonstration against the new land policy of the KAAC. The new land policy would hamper the common masses as the unexpected increase in the rate of land settlement premium and land revenue of different categories of land in Karbi Anglong and West Karbi Anglong district. The notification was issued by KAAC on 25 June 2023. The subject of Land settlement and Land Revenue Department is the inherent subject of the KAAC under the Sixth Schedule of the Indian Constitution since 1952. But regrettably, no radical reforms on land settlement Premium and rate of land revenue have been framed by the successive Government of KAAC.”

Terang also said that a series of protests would be organised in Phuloni, Dongkamukam, Bokajan and Kaziranga after which they will reach out to every village. The Karbi Anglong is underdeveloped due to improper implementation of the land policy.

He said the present new land policy-2023 has been made complicated due to which the rural economy in the district is devastated due to wrong economic and land policy by the KAAC. Instead of imposing land policy-2023, infrastructure should be provided to the common people of Karbi Anglong.

The ASDC’s demands are the withdrawal the interim notification of new land policy-2023 of KAAC; stop increasing of land settlement premium and rates of Land settlement; stop implementation of ‘Mission Basudhara-2.0’in the sixth scheduled autonomous district areas of Assam and stop issue of land patta to outsider non-tribal communities.

ASDC has submitted a memorandum in this regard to CEM of KAAC, Tuliram Ronghang.