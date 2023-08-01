29 C
Demow Community Health Centre successfully treats 1500 snakebite cases

HT Correspondent

SIVASAGAR, July 31: Demow Model Hospital in Sivasagar, has achieved a remarkable feat by successfully treating 1500 snakebite cases, becoming the country’s first rural hospital to do so. The achievement was celebrated on July 27, and Dr Surajit Giri, a medical professional at the hospital, shared that out of the 1500 cases, only 209 were of poisonous snakebites. Notably, there have been no snakebite-related deaths reported at the hospital since 2020.

Dr Giri attributed the hospital’s success to the fact that over 98 percent of patients from nearby areas now seek treatment at the hospital instead of relying on traditional methods. The hospital’s Snakebite Management Unit has been working with dedication and commitment to serve the community, especially those in remote rural areas like Panidihing, Demow, Sepon, and Thowra.

The proactive approach and effective management of snakebite cases at the Community Health Centre have gained recognition not only locally but also from different states across India. Snakebite remains a major health concern in the country, with India accounting for the highest number of snakebite-related deaths worldwide, with over 58,000 deaths and 2.8 million bites reported annually. The World Health Organisation (WHO) attributes the high number of snakebite fatalities to the lack of coordinated and comprehensive care in snakebite management in the country.

 

