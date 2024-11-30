Demow to host Kendriya Sukapha Divas 2024

HT Correspondent
DEMOW, Nov 29: Under the patronage of the Demow Regional Tai Ahom Students’ Union and in association with the greater Demow community, the sixth annual Kendriya Sukapha Divas (Asom Divas) 2024 will be organised at the Demow Jyoti Bishnu Cultural Building on December 2. Various programs will be held on that day, including a drawing competition, an essay competition, and a speech competition for students. In the evening, the prize distribution and felicitation program will take place. Popular actor Rajib Dowari will perform in the cultural program.