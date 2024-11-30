15 C
Guwahati
Saturday, November 30, 2024
type here...

Demow to host Kendriya Sukapha Divas 2024

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Correspondent

DEMOW, Nov 29: Under the patronage of the Demow Regional Tai Ahom Students’ Union and in association with the greater Demow community, the sixth annual Kendriya Sukapha Divas (Asom Divas) 2024 will be organised at the Demow Jyoti Bishnu Cultural Building on December 2. Various programs will be held on that day, including a drawing competition, an essay competition, and a speech competition for students. In the evening, the prize distribution and felicitation program will take place. Popular actor Rajib Dowari will perform in the cultural program.

10 Best Winter Trips in Tamil Nadu
10 Best Winter Trips in Tamil Nadu
10 Types of South Indian Rice Dishes and How to Make Them
10 Types of South Indian Rice Dishes and How to Make Them
Best Places to Visit in Himachal Pradesh for Honeymoon in Winter
Best Places to Visit in Himachal Pradesh for Honeymoon in Winter
Ananya Panday’s Dapper Style File is a New Definition of Modern Chic
Ananya Panday’s Dapper Style File is a New Definition of Modern Chic
7 Instagram-Worthy Winter Destinations In Arunachal Pradesh
7 Instagram-Worthy Winter Destinations In Arunachal Pradesh

Related Posts:

- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

‘Pushpa 2’ a mixture of emotional drama, action and swag: Rashmika...

The Hills Times -
10 Best Winter Trips in Tamil Nadu 10 Types of South Indian Rice Dishes and How to Make Them Best Places to Visit in Himachal Pradesh for Honeymoon in Winter Ananya Panday’s Dapper Style File is a New Definition of Modern Chic 7 Instagram-Worthy Winter Destinations In Arunachal Pradesh