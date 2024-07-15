Dhemaji’s Ditimoni Sonowal Shines with Gold at Khelo India Women’s Weightlifting League

HT Digital

Dhemaji’s very own Ditimoni Sonowal has secured the Gold medal at the Khelo India Women’s Weightlifting League held in Bhubaneswar. Competing in the 71 kg category, Sonowal showcased her incredible prowess by lifting 90 kg in the Snatch and an impressive 118 kg in the Clean & Jerk, bringing her total to a formidable 208 kg.

The achievement has been widely celebrated, with many lauding her hard work and dedication. Among the congratulatory messages, Ranoj Pegu took to Twitter to express his admiration, stating, “Many congratulations to Dhemaji’s very own Ditimoni Sonowal on winning the Gold medal at the Women’s Weightlifting event (71 kg) at the @kheloindia Women’s Weightlifting League in Bhubaneswar. Her impressive lifts of 90 kg in Snatch, 118 kg in Clean & Jerk, totaling 208 kg, showcases her incredible strength and skill. My best wishes & kudos.”

Ditimoni Sonowal’s triumph not only highlights her personal achievements but also brings pride to her hometown of Dhemaji, inspiring many young athletes to pursue their dreams with unwavering dedication.