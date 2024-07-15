31 C
Guwahati
Monday, July 15, 2024
type here...

Dhemaji’s Ditimoni Sonowal Shines with Gold at Khelo India Women’s Weightlifting League

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Digital

July 15, Monday:

- Advertisement -

Dhemaji’s very own Ditimoni Sonowal has secured the Gold medal at the Khelo India Women’s Weightlifting League held in Bhubaneswar. Competing in the 71 kg category, Sonowal showcased her incredible prowess by lifting 90 kg in the Snatch and an impressive 118 kg in the Clean & Jerk, bringing her total to a formidable 208 kg.

The achievement has been widely celebrated, with many lauding her hard work and dedication. Among the congratulatory messages, Ranoj Pegu took to Twitter to express his admiration, stating, “Many congratulations to Dhemaji’s very own Ditimoni Sonowal on winning the Gold medal at the Women’s Weightlifting event (71 kg) at the @kheloindia Women’s Weightlifting League in Bhubaneswar. Her impressive lifts of 90 kg in Snatch, 118 kg in Clean & Jerk, totaling 208 kg, showcases her incredible strength and skill. My best wishes & kudos.”

Ditimoni Sonowal’s triumph not only highlights her personal achievements but also brings pride to her hometown of Dhemaji, inspiring many young athletes to pursue their dreams with unwavering dedication.

T20 World Cup: Top 5 bowlers with the lowest economy min 20 overs
T20 World Cup: Top 5 bowlers with the lowest economy min 20 overs
2024 Paris Olympics: India’s Top 10 Medal Hopes
2024 Paris Olympics: India’s Top 10 Medal Hopes
A Chai Lover’s Dream Vacation: Explore India’s Best Tea Plantation Homestays
A Chai Lover’s Dream Vacation: Explore India’s Best Tea Plantation Homestays
Explore These Iconic South Indian Desserts
Explore These Iconic South Indian Desserts
10 Best Destinations To Visit In July
10 Best Destinations To Visit In July
View all stories
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Manipur Celebrates Arrival of First Food Grain Consignment by Train

The Hills Times -
T20 World Cup: Top 5 bowlers with the lowest economy min 20 overs 2024 Paris Olympics: India’s Top 10 Medal Hopes A Chai Lover’s Dream Vacation: Explore India’s Best Tea Plantation Homestays Explore These Iconic South Indian Desserts 10 Best Destinations To Visit In July