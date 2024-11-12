23 C
Guwahati
Tuesday, November 12, 2024
type here...

Assam’s Kabita Basumatari, Parishmita Saikia shine at SAI Weightlifting C’ship

Competing in the 40 kg category, Kabita Basumatari clinched the gold medal with an impressive total of 101 kg, lifting 43 kg in the Snatch and 58 kg in the Clean & Jerk.

NationalAssamSports
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
Oplus_131072
- Advertisement -

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Nov 12: In a remarkable achievement for Assam, two weightlifters, Kabita Basumatari from Charaideo and Parishmita Saikia from Tingkhang, brought glory to the state at the All India Inter Sports Authority of India (SAI) Weightlifting Championship 2024-25 held at the NSNIS Patiala, Minister of Industries, Commerce and Public Enterprises Bimal Borah announced on Tuesday.

- Advertisement -

Taking to the micro-blogging site X, Borah stated, “Splendid performance by Kabita Basumatari of Charaideo and Parishmita Saikia of Tingkhang at the All India Inter SAI Weightlifting Championship 2024-25 that was held at NSNIS Patiala.”

Related Posts:

Competing in the 40 kg category, Kabita Basumatari clinched the gold medal with an impressive total of 101 kg, lifting 43 kg in the Snatch and 58 kg in the Clean & Jerk.

Meanwhile, Parishmita Saikia, competing in the 49 kg category, earned the silver medal with a total of 111 kg—48 kg in the Snatch and 63 kg in the Clean & Jerk.

Borah further expressed his pride and gratitude, congratulating the winners and the entire management and staff of the training institute for their pivotal role in shaping the athletes’ success.

- Advertisement -

“It is also a huge moment for the Dhuwa Pathar Keseguri Weightlifting Center where both the winners have trained for this fabulous performance. My heartiest congratulations to the entire management and staff of the insititute and best wishes for their future endeavours”, he added.

10 Places To Visit In Assam In November-December
10 Places To Visit In Assam In November-December
Sunflower Seed Benefits: 8 Reasons to Add Sunflower Seeds to Your Diet
Sunflower Seed Benefits: 8 Reasons to Add Sunflower Seeds to Your Diet
10 Places In Kashmir Where You Can See Snow This Winter
10 Places In Kashmir Where You Can See Snow This Winter
8 High-Protein Low-Calorie Vegetarian Dinner
8 High-Protein Low-Calorie Vegetarian Dinner
7 Scenic Bike Journey With Friends In Arunachal Pradesh
7 Scenic Bike Journey With Friends In Arunachal Pradesh
View all stories

- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Assam’s mahouts complete specialized training in Thailand for elephant conservation

The Hills Times -
10 Places To Visit In Assam In November-December Sunflower Seed Benefits: 8 Reasons to Add Sunflower Seeds to Your Diet 10 Places In Kashmir Where You Can See Snow This Winter 8 High-Protein Low-Calorie Vegetarian Dinner 7 Scenic Bike Journey With Friends In Arunachal Pradesh