Assam’s Kabita Basumatari, Parishmita Saikia shine at SAI Weightlifting C’ship

GUWAHATI, Nov 12: In a remarkable achievement for Assam, two weightlifters, Kabita Basumatari from Charaideo and Parishmita Saikia from Tingkhang, brought glory to the state at the All India Inter Sports Authority of India (SAI) Weightlifting Championship 2024-25 held at the NSNIS Patiala, Minister of Industries, Commerce and Public Enterprises Bimal Borah announced on Tuesday.

Taking to the micro-blogging site X, Borah stated, “Splendid performance by Kabita Basumatari of Charaideo and Parishmita Saikia of Tingkhang at the All India Inter SAI Weightlifting Championship 2024-25 that was held at NSNIS Patiala.”

Competing in the 40 kg category, Kabita Basumatari clinched the gold medal with an impressive total of 101 kg, lifting 43 kg in the Snatch and 58 kg in the Clean & Jerk.

Meanwhile, Parishmita Saikia, competing in the 49 kg category, earned the silver medal with a total of 111 kg—48 kg in the Snatch and 63 kg in the Clean & Jerk.

Borah further expressed his pride and gratitude, congratulating the winners and the entire management and staff of the training institute for their pivotal role in shaping the athletes’ success.

“It is also a huge moment for the Dhuwa Pathar Keseguri Weightlifting Center where both the winners have trained for this fabulous performance. My heartiest congratulations to the entire management and staff of the insititute and best wishes for their future endeavours”, he added.