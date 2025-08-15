25.1 C
Guwahati
Friday, August 15, 2025
Dhubri observes ‘Partition Horrors Remembrance Day’

Assam
HT Correspondent

DHUBRI, Aug 14: Along with the rest of the nation, ‘Partition Horrors Remembrance Day’ was observed at Gauripur in Dhubri district on Thursday to remember the suffering endured during the Partition of India in 1947.

The Partition, which divided India into the newly formed nations of India and Pakistan, forced millions to abandon their homes and cross newly drawn borders.

In Pakistan, countless migrants bound for India were massacred, women were subjected to brutal sexual violence and mutilation, and children were killed.

While August 15 marks the joy of Independence, August 14 remains a tragic date in the nation’s history.

Across the country, government and non-government organisations, as well as political parties, marked the day to remind the younger generation of the atrocities faced by their forefathers.

In Gauripur, the programme was attended by Guardian Minister of Dhubri district Ranjit Kumar Dass, who participated in a silent rally and a meeting to commemorate the day.

Dhubri District BJP President Ranjit Kumar Roy, Dhubri Municipal Board Chairman Dr Debamoy Sanyal and other dignitaries also joined the event, where attendees paid homage to those who lost their lives and to the innocent victims who suffered violence during partition.

Hundreds participated in the tribute, standing together in remembrance of the pain and sacrifices of that dark chapter in history.

