Dibrugarh GST joint commissioner arrested by CBI

HT Correspondent

DIBRUGARH, Oct 25: Dibrugarh GST joint commissioner Rahul Kumar was arrested by the CBI, allegedly for accepting a bribe of Rs 60 lakh.

Rahul Kumar, the GST Joint Commissioner from Dibrugarh, fell into the CBI’s net for taking the bribe while serving in Mumbai. He was apprehended in Guwahati, where he had come on special duty from Dibrugarh on Thursday.

He is likely to be produced before the Special CBI Court in Guwahati.

Earlier, a CA and three GST inspectors had also been arrested in Mumbai.

The bribe was allegedly taken through the CA on behalf of a company, with an initial demand of Rs 80 lakh, which was later settled at Rs 60 lakh.