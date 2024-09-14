32 C
Dibrugarh police seize vehicle linked to online trading scam suspects

HT Correspondent

DIBRUGARH, Sept 13: Dibrugarh police have seized a BEAT vehicle without a number plate, which was suspected to have been used by the two accused, Sumi Borah and her husband Tarkik, while fleeing from Golaghat.

The vehicle has symbolic stickers used by an advocate, as well as stickers of National Geographic and one titled ‘Save Animal’.

Inside the vehicle, empty water bottles and packets of chips were found. This white-coloured vehicle was brought to Dibrugarh Sadar Police Station on Friday in connection with the recent online trading case.

Dibrugarh police produced both Sumi Borah and Tarkik Borah before the court on Thursday in connection with the Dibrugarh Police Station case no 352/2024.

Dibrugarh police had requested seven days of police custody, but the court granted 5 days of police custody for both.

The police on Thursday arrested actor-choreographer Sumi Borah and her photographer husband Tarkik Bora for their alleged involvement in an online stock trading scam estimated to be worth at least Rs 2,200 crore.

The Special Task Force (STF) of the police detained the couple on their way to Dibrugarh, where they had planned to surrender after being on the run for 10 days.

The duo was brought to the Dibrugarh Police Station at around 9:00 am on Thursday amid tight security. They were remanded to 5 days police custody by the local court.

Earlier, a lookout notice was issued against the duo, the actor’s brother, and her sister-in-law. The police had earlier made a breakthrough on Wednesday by arresting Tarkik Borah’s brother Amlan Borah from Bihar.

The scam, which had been in operation for almost three years, involved investment of money collected from clients in ‘shares’ of companies with the promise of almost double the return in 60 days. The money was allegedly invested in some private unlisted companies.

On the other hand, Sudhakar Singh, SP, CID, arrived at Dibrugarh Sadar Police Station on Friday. The CID officer is reported to have arrived in Dibrugarh in connection with the online trading case no 352/2024 against Bishal Phukan and others.

