Dima Hasao Autonomous Council launches new electrical shop

GUWAHATI, June 14: Dima Hasao Autonomous Council chief executive member, Debolal Gorlosa, inaugurated M/S Sengya Sambudhan Phonglo Electrical Shop in Haflong Town on Friday, in the presence of Dima Hasao Autonomous Council EM Donphainon Thaosen and MAC Rupali Langthasa.

The electrical shop was set up with the support of the Dima Hasao Autonomous Council. This store aims to provide facilities for wiring and other electrical services. With the opening of this shop, CEM Debolal Gorlosa aims to create job opportunities for students who have completed their courses at the Skill Development Institute in Diyungbra.

Addressing the media, CEM Debolal Gorlosa said, “With the establishment of this shop, we seek to advocate for more local employment and economic development.” With the opening of this shop, the council team also plans to launch additional branches throughout the district. Further, he urged the people of Haflong to visit M/s Sengya Sambudhan Phonglo Electrical Shop, located opposite Joyshree Hotel, Haflong.