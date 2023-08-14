27 C
Guwahati
Monday, August 14, 2023
type here...

District admin plants 75 saplings at Dr Bhupen Hazarika Kalatirtha

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Correspondent

NAGAON, Aug 13: Marking the culmination of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrations, which honour India’s 75 years of independence, the ‘Meri Maati Mera Desh’ campaign is underway from August 9 and will continue till August 15, 2023. This heartfelt initiative pays tribute to the brave men and women who sacrificed their lives for the country. Nagaon district actively participated in this nationwide celebration with various programs.

- Advertisement -

As a part of this commemoration, the Vasudha Vandan event was organised, focusing on the creation of an Amrit Vatika with 75 saplings of indigenous trees. The event took place on Sunday at the site of the under-construction Dr Bhupen Hazarika Kalatirtha, in the presence of Nagaon MLA Rupak Sarma. As a symbol of growth, 75 saplings of the agor plant were planted around the premises.

The program witnessed the participation of several dignitaries, including Ambika Mazumdar, chairman of Nagaon Municipality Board; ward commissioners of Nagaon Municipal Board; ADC Phyllis V L Hrangchal; Shilpi Pandit, executive officer of Nagaon Municipal Board; eminent citizens of the district; members of the journalist fraternity; officials of Nagaon district administration; and employees of Nagaon Municipal Board.

 

- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
The Hills Times, a largely circulated English daily published from Diphu and printed in Guwahati, having vast readership in hills districts of Assam, and neighbouring Nagaland, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

NFR to observe Partition Horrors Remembrance Day

The Hills Times - 0