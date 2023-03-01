DITRP Distributes Free Computer Desktop To Students

HT Correspondent

GOSSAIGAON, Feb 28: Under the banner of DITRP, the Imazine AKS Education Centre, stationed at Gossaigaon Railway Station Road with a noble purpose to promote poor and meritorious students through professional computer courses distributed free desktop to Ankita Bagchi and Biswadeep Sarma in a programme held in its office premises on Tuesday.

The desktop set was presented by Krishna Kanta Kshatriya, branch director of DITRP, Gossaigaon and Abhijit Sarkar, branch-in-charge, DITRP, Gossaigaon branch.

While distributing the awards KK Kshatriya, director, DITRP, Gossaigaon branch said, “The noble purpose of this Computer Education Centre is to provide various professional computer courses to the needy and poor students with a less amount of fees keeping in view of their financial crisis. And after completing the courses, we are providing a free desktop so that they can practice and avail the benefits of it.”

He added, “With this computer certificate which is approved by the government of India can be submitted anywhere in India in regard to job purposes.”

- Advertisement -

Ankita Bagchi and Biswadeep Sarma who have completed BCA course respectively appreciated the noble deeds of DITRP Computer Education Centre wholeheartedly for providing free desktop.

Abhijit Sarkar, branch-in-charge, DITRP, Gossaigaon in his statement said that those poor students who are lacking financial crisis can enroll here and after completing their respective courses successfully, they will be provided a free computer desktop as per their needs.