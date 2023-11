DIPHU: Along with the rest of the country, the hill districts of Assam, Karbi Anglong and West Karbi Along celebrated Diwali or Deepawali, the festival of lights.

In Diphu people were seen lighting their homes with decorative electric lights and earthen mustard oil lamps.

The town wears a festive look with lit homes and people bursting crackers.

The townspeople were also seen buying and distributing sweet meats.