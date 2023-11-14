Diwali Frenzy: Guwahati gulped down Rs 6.8 Cr worth of liquor in two days

HT Digital,

Guwahati, Nov 14: Guwahati’s recent Diwali celebrations saw a surge in alcohol sales, with citizens spending a total of Rs 6.8 crore on alcoholic beverages over the two-day festivities.

According to the Excise Department, alcohol sales on Sunday amounted to Rs 3.71 crore, followed by Rs 3.11 crore on Monday.

These figures not only underscore the city’s festive spirit but also indicate a significant increase compared to 2022, when alcohol sales during Diwali totaled Rs 5.97 crore, averaging Rs 2.99 crore per day.