Double line between Bamunigaon and Chhaygaon Stations operationalised

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Feb 29: The commissioner of railway safety (CRS)/NF circle, Brijesh Kumar Mishra, has completed the statutory inspection of the newly laid double line between Bamunigaon and Chhaygaon stations on Wednesday. Consequent upon the inspection, he has permitted operations of trains through the newly laid portion at a maximum speed of 90 kmph. This newly laid second line will be helpful for carrying more freight and passenger traffic through this route.

The Bamunigaon- Chhaygaon section is a part of the New Bongaigaon – Kamakhya via Goalpara 176 km double line project. Works are being done section-wise and commissioned part by part. The stretch between Bamunigaon to Chhaygaon is 8.782 km. Speed trials on the section, along with thorough inspections of all bridges, RUBs, and signaling systems, were conducted by the commissioner of railway safety (CRS)/NF circle. Modern technologies were implemented, such as a robust track structure of all wide base pre-stressed concrete (PSC) sleepers & thick web switches, which are newly designed sturdier switches on pre-stressed concrete sleepers and can handle higher speeds of trains for this double line territory.

It is to be mentioned here that with the laying of double line infrastructure, the movement of trains, (passengers and freight), can be done in both directions without stop-over for crossings at stations, which will increase the punctuality of trains. More trains can be operated with enhanced speed, thus enabling better connectivity with a minimal time frame.

Earlier, on October 17, 2023, the 25.459 km section between Dhupdhara- Bamunigaon, on May 3, 2023, the 11.35 km section between Mirza–Azara and on November 24, 2022, the 29.71 km section between Dudhnai to Dhupdhara was commissioned. On completion of this entire section of New Bongaigaon – Kamakhya via Goalpara, the northeast connectivity will get a significant boost towards transportation of both man and materials with the rest of the nation. Far-flung areas of Meghalaya will also highly benefit from the completion of this double line project between New Bongaigaon and Kamakhya via Goalpara.