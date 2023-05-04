Double line between Mirza & Azara stations commissioned

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, May 3: The commissioner of railway safety (CRS)/NF circle Suvomoy Mitra has completed the statutory inspection of the newly laid double line between Mirza & Azara stations on Wednesday. This newly laid second line will be utilised for goods and passenger traffic with a maximum speed of about 100 km per hour.

The Mirza – Azara section is part of the New Bongaigaon – Kamakhya via Goalpara 176 km doubling project. The project includes 60 major bridges, 394 minor bridges, 5 road under bridges, 62 limited height subways and construction of 18 new station buildings. The stretch between Azara to Mirza is 11.35 km. Speed trial at about 115 km per hour was done by the commissioner of railway safety (CRS)/NF circle. Modern technologies like, robust track structure with use of all wide base pre-stressed concrete (psc) sleepers & thick web switches which is new design of sturdier switches on pre-stressed concrete sleepers and can handle higher speeds were used for this double line territory.

- Advertisement -

It is to be mentioned here that with the laying of double lines, movement of trains can be done in both directions without stop-over crossings at stations which will increase the punctuality of trains. More trains can be run with enhanced speed.

Earlier, the 29.71 km section between Dudhnai to Dhupdhara was commissioned on November 24, 2022. On completion of this entire section of New Bongaigaon – Kamakhya via Goalpara, the north-east connectivity will be boosted significantly.