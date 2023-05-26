Double line between Pathsala & Nalbari stations commissioned



HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, May 25: The commissioner of railway safety (CRS)/NF circle, Suvomoy Mitra has completed the statutory inspection of the newly laid double line between Pathsala & Nalbari stations on Wednesday. This newly laid second line will be utilised for goods and passenger traffic with maximum speed of about 90 km per hour.

The work on the Pathsala – Nalbari section is going on as part of the New Bongaigaon – Agthori via Rangiya 142.97 km doubling project. The project includes 75 major bridges, 38 minor bridges and construction of 19 new station buildings. The stretch between Pathsala to Nalbari is 26.91 km. The section includes construction of 17 major bridges. Speed trial with a maximum speed of 122 km per hour was done by the commissioner of railway safety (CRS)/NF circle. Modern technologies like, robust track structure with use of all wide base pre-stressed concrete (PSC) sleepers & thick web switches which is a new design of sturdier switches on pre-stressed concrete sleepers and can handle higher speeds were used for this double line territory.

It is to be mentioned here that with the laying of double lines, movement of trains can be done in both directions without stop-over crossings at stations which will increase the punctuality of trains. More trains can be run with enhanced speed due to reduced congestion.

Earlier, a 17.53 km section between New Bongaigaon to Bijni was commissioned on August 30, 2022. On completion of this entire section, the north-east connectivity will be boosted significantly.

