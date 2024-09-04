Double line section between Sorbhog and Barpeta Road stations commissioned

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Sept 3: The commissioner of railway safety (CRS) completed the statutory inspection of the newly laid double line section between Sorbhog and Barpeta Road stations on Tuesday. The primary objective of this inspection was to ensure the safety, security, and operational efficiency of the newly created railway infrastructure in this section before commencing passenger and freight train services.

- Advertisement -

Work on the Sorbhog and Barpeta Road section has been carried out as part of the New Bongaigaon – Agthori via Rangiya 142.97 km long doubling project. The stretch between Sorbhog and Barpeta Road is 6.22 km long. The section includes one major bridge with a span of 319.9 metres and one manned level crossing gate. This second line was commissioned along with electrification. The commissioner of railway safety inspected the railway bridge, track fittings, P-way assets, electronic interlocking, relay rooms, and level crossings in the section and also checked the readiness of staff for train operation.

Out of the total 142.97 km of the New Bongaigaon – Agthori via Rangiya doubling project, 108.68 km has already been commissioned. Earlier, the 17.53 km section between New Bongaigaon and Bijni, the 26.91 km section between Pathsala and Nalbari, the 18.99 km section between Bijni and Sorbhog, the 7.48 km section between Changsari and Agthori, the 10.15 km section between Baihata and Changsari, and the 21.40 km section between Barpeta Road and Pathsala were commissioned on August 30, 2022, May 24, June 13, December 26, 2023, March 20, 2024, and June 3, 2024, respectively. Also, the 6.22 km section between Sorbhog and Barpeta Road was commissioned on Tuesday. At present, the doubling work between the Nalbari and Baihata section, spanning 31.828 km, is in progress and nearing completion. Upon completion of the entire project, regional train connectivity will receive a significant boost due to reduced crossing times. This newly laid second line will be helpful for carrying more freight and passenger traffic through the New Bongaigaon – Agthori via Rangiya route and will aid in boosting economic activities.