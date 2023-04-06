Drain At Margherita Bazaar Posing As Death Trap

HT Correspondent

MARGHERITA, April 5: Margherita Municipal Board consists of 10 wards but an open drain situated at ward no. 6 of Margherita Bazaar has created a terror for which commuters, vehicle owners and pedestrians find difficulties to cross the road.

Traders, shopkeepers and business community of ward number 6 Margherita Bazaar said that for many weeks the drain has been left open but unfortunately Margherita Municipal Board never tried to close it which became a death trap at Margherita Bazaar area of ward number 6.

Ramanus Lakra vice president of All Adivasi student Association of Assam (AASAA) central committee said that it was very unfortunate that a drain has been left open at main market of Margherita Bazaar but these tiny things Margherita Municipal Board doesn’t notice.

Few days ago Assam Government has issued a order that from April 1 all people residing at municipal and town committee of Assam have to pay 15 % excess holding tax which has became a major concern for all people residing in Margherita Municipal Board area said Ramanus Lakra.

Specially, middle class family people are destroyed as day to day prices of essential commodities are increasing and now of

15 % increasing of holding tax shall become one more burden to the day to day life of middle class family of Margherita Municipal Board area said Ramanus Lakra.

Potholes, water logging problem, parking at busy Margherita bazaar, Margherita chariali area, Margherita vineer mill bazaar area and Block tiniali Margherita has become major issues but never Margherita Municipal Board tried to solve those which All Adivasi student Association of Assam (AASAA) central committee appealed to Margherita sub divisional officer Preeti Kumari (IAS) to solve the problem suffered by the residents of Margherita Municipal Board area said Ramanus Lakra.