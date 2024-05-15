28 C
Wednesday, May 15, 2024
DRDO holds discussion on use of drugs to develop future soldiers

Updated:
TEZPUR, May 14: Defence Research Laboratory (DRL) DRDO, Tezpur has celebrated NTD 2024 May to commemorate the successful nuclear tests conducted in Pokhran in 1998.

The nuclear tests in Pokhran showcased India’s scientific and technological capabilities to the world, establishing the country as a nuclear power by highlighting the prowess of Indian scientists and engineers.

Dr K Santhanam, former director of DRL, Tezpur graced the occasion as the chief guest. The programme held on Monday commenced with the welcome address by Dev Vrat Kamboj, director of DRL. He highlighted the essence of National Technology Day and emphasized the importance of this day as a catalyst to inspire the next generation of innovators and technologists. He encouraged the students to be motivated and inspired in the field of science and technology for newer innovation that could establish India as a technological superpower.

The NTD-24 oration was delivered by P Chattopadhyay, scientist of DRL Tezpur on the topic entitled ‘Therapy and Delivery-Using Drugs to Develop Future Soldiers’. He was conferred with a commendation certificate and medal from DRDO HQ.

The chief guest also addressed the gathering and shared his vast experiences in the field of research and development. He motivated students to take keen interest in science and technology to pursue careers in R&D. A science model and quiz competitions were organised on May 10 at DRL Tezpur. Awards were also distributed among the winners of these competitions.

