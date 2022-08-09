Drunken Advocate manhandles client

HT Correspondent

- Advertisement -

Gossaigaon, Aug 8: Tension prevailed at Kokrajhar district’s Gossaigaon Sub-division following the attack on a client by advocate Hiramba Mushahary by throwing a liquor bottle at the client in the office premises of the Gossaigaon Bar Association.

Allegedly, advocate Mushahary assaulted one of his clients on Saturday evening at the association premises under the influence of alcohol.

It is alleged that Prameshwar Hasda, a resident of Demdema village under Kachugaon police station in Gosaigaon sub-division had applied for an affidavit through advocate Hiramba Mushahary for a caste Certificate earlier.

After few days the youth reached the Bar Association on Saturday afternoon to get the affidavit. At that time, Notary Officer, advocate Vibhishan Barman and advocate Hiramba Mushahary were drinking liquor at the Bar Association premises and then the lawyers asked the youth to bring four cigarettes. When denied, advocate Mushahary hurled a liquor bottle at the client and assaulted him using foul language.

- Advertisement -

Regarding this incident the youth lodged an FIR against advocate Mushahary at the Gossaigaon police station.

Meanwhile, the Central General Secretary of All Santal Students’ Union Riman Saku Soren strongly condemned the incident and demanded strict punishment for the culprits.