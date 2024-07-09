Eight Arrested for Lynching Inmate Inside Rehabilitation Centre in Assam

HT Digital

July 9, Tuesday:

- Advertisement -

Assam police have apprehended eight individuals in connection with the lynching of Niksamseng Marak, an inmate at the New Life Foundation rehabilitation centre in Goalpara district. Marak, who had been detained for drug possession and sent to the rehab centre, was found dead on June 3. CCTV footage revealed that he was lynched by staff and fellow inmates. The swift investigation led to the arrest of those responsible, demonstrating the police’s commitment to justice and the urgent need for better oversight in such facilities.

This tragic incident has sparked widespread outrage and calls for stricter regulations and monitoring of rehabilitation centres across the state. Authorities are now scrutinizing the practices and conditions within these facilities to prevent such incidents from recurring. The case has also highlighted the vulnerability of inmates and the need for reforms to ensure their safety and proper treatment while undergoing rehabilitation.